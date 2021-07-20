European Stocks Rise After Worst Day of Year on Recovery Bets

Article content (Bloomberg) — European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials and miners outperforming, while energy shares got a boost from crude futures. Defensive stocks like health care and utilities underperformed. This is a reversal of yesterday’s declines when more economically sensitive industries led the drop.

Article content “The stock market should continue to advance in the coming years, primarily driven by earnings growth,” Madison Faller, global strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, said by phone. “Even if case counts do get substantially worse before they get better, hospital utilization rates remain far lower than where they were at the peak of the Covid crisis,” said Faller, which “matters a lot for the reopening.” The Stoxx 600 benchmark lost 2.3% on Monday, the most since December, as rising coronavirus infections spurred fresh worries about business disruption. However, despite concerns over elevated equity valuations, investors see few alternatives to stocks as bond yields remain depressed. “We believe that the reflationary trade that favors stocks versus bonds and cyclical-value versus defensive-growth sectors remains firmly intact,” said Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager at Fiera Capital.