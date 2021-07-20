European stocks rebound after worst selloff of 2021

Article content European stocks bounced back on Tuesday after their worst selloff this year in the previous session, helped by a handful of positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after worries about the fast-spreading Delta variant and slowing economic growth knocked 2.3% off the index on Monday. Miners, among the sectors that bore the brunt of the bruising selloff, rose 1.7% after BHP Group and Anglo American provided upbeat production numbers.

Article content Swiss bank UBS climbed 4.6% after it posted a 63% jump in second-quarter net profit, helped by a booming wealth management business. Peers Credit Suisse and Julius Baer also rose. “Although the U.S. economy is in a slowdown phase and we expect European growth to peak this summer, we continue to favor risk assets over a 12-month horizon,” analysts at BCA Research wrote in a note. “The UK is a case in point — broad-based vaccinations are keeping hospitalization rates there low despite the sharp jump in COVID-19 infections. Thus, the market impact of the Delta variant may ultimately prove fleeting in developed economies.” British airline easyJet gained 1.9% after saying it plans to fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the July-September period.