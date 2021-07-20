Enjin plans to use NFTs to promote sustainability and equality as member of UN pact By Cointelegraph

Enjin plans to use NFTs to promote sustainability and equality as member of UN pact
The United Nations Global Compact, a non-binding pact aimed at encouraging businesses to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies, has accepted nonfungible token and blockchain gaming and platform Enjin as a participant.
Enjin announced today it would be exploring ways to use nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, to promote sustainability and equality as part of the UN pact. The company suggested using the technology to fight climate change by employing it in carbon capture companies and reducing the global wealth gap by allowing creators around the world permissionless access to NFT markets.
