Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

Article content

Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.

The FTSE 100 gained 1.1% with HSBC Holdings and BP being the top boosts.

Banks jumped 1.3% after Catherine Mann, a top economist who will soon join the Bank of England’s rate-setting committee, joined interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel to say cutting stimulus support too early was not the right option.