Elevator maker Kone beats profit forecast, warns of chip shortage impact By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Elevators are seen at the KONE Academy of Finish elevators and escalators manufacturer KONE in Hanover, Germany, February 6, 2020. Picture taken February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish elevator and escalator maker Kone on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter operating profit and sales thanks to continued growth in China.

Kone’s shares rose 2% to 70.04 euros after the release of earnings.

The company, which said its full-year core earnings were on track to slightly exceed last year’s earnings, reported a rise in operating profit to 367.1 million euros ($433.10 million) from 315.5 million a year ago.

This beat the 345.8 million euro mean estimate of 14 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

“Activity remained high in China, and business conditions improved elsewhere, with the U.S. being a clear highlight,” Chief Executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said in a statement.

Kone’s order intake, an indication of future revenue, grew 16.2% year-on-year to 2.41 billion euros and sales rose 11% to 2.81 billion euros from 2.53 billion, beating the average estimate of 2.64 billion euros by 14 analysts.

Ehrnrooth added that the global supply chain environment remains challenging for Kone due to higher material and logistics costs and a semiconductor shortage.

“We expect logistics and component availability constraints to start easing towards the beginning of next year,” he said.

($1 = 0.8476 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR