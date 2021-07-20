Element Nutritional Sciences Announces Partnerships to Accelerate Distribution

Article content Advantage Solutions to expand retail partnership network

Canopy Management to manage growth through Amazon e-commerce platform BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; FRANKFURT:93X)(the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a brokerage agreement with Advantage Solutions and an agency agreement with Canopy Management, both to accelerate sales of Rejuvenate™ products. Advantage Solutions is a consumer packaged goods broker with over US$4 billion in revenue across 40 countries. Advantage Solutions has been in operation for over 30 years and will assist Element in the distribution of its Rejuvenate™ brand of muscle health products, both in North America and internationally, through introductions with new retail channel partners. More information about Advantage Solutions can be found here.

Article content Canopy Management manages over US$1 billion in revenue on behalf of its clients by providing advertising, creative and account management exclusively on the Amazon platform. Canopy Management will assist Element in maximizing awareness and sales of the Rejuvenate™ brand over on its amazon.ca and amazon.com pages. More information about Canopy Management can be found here. “Our executive team has done a tremendous job securing relationships with top retailers across North America, but we also have the experience to know when partners can provide value accelerating growth by helping to create new relationships or leveraging niche expertise. We look forward to working with both Advantage Solutions and Canopy Management to bring Rejuvenate™ into more homes and help our customers live life to the fullest,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer. About Element Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario. To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com. More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com. Forward Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the ability of Advantage Solutions to secure new retail partnerships and the ability of Canopy Management to increase revenue over the Amazon platform.