Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.22% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.22%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 1.05% or 8.6 points to trade at 824.8 at the close. Meanwhile, DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) added 0.97% or 14.5 points to end at 1508.5 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 0.75% or 8.5 points to 1144.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Ambu A/S (CSE:), which fell 8.03% or 19.1 points to trade at 218.7 at the close. ISS A/S (CSE:) declined 2.69% or 3.95 points to end at 143.05 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was down 2.47% or 8.8 points to 347.3.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 77 to 68 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.86% or 0.57 to $66.92 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.87% or 0.60 to hit $69.22 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.05% or 0.85 to trade at $1808.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.31% to 6.3221, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4384.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25% at 93.132.