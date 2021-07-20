Demi Lovato Filmed First Sex Scene

Who is Demi, if not an icon?

Dear readers, we have gathered here today to discuss Demi Lovato.


More specifically, the fact that they filmed their first sex scene! The singer and actor celebrated the feat with a hot Instagram pic of themselves in a matching black set.

“I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately,” they said in their caption.

“Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that,” they wrote. “I rarely ever showed my arms before…now I’m in this!!”


“(Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL),” they continued. “I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post — I do just that!” Yup, yup, exactly.

“It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex😂🖤.”

So…Demi…when are you going to tell us what the sex scene was for???

