Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases; vaccines still highly effective -Fauci

Article content The Delta variant of the coronavirus is the cause of more than 80% of new U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the authorized vaccines remain more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday. The hearing featured a pointed exchange with Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, in which he accused Fauci of lying about the National Institutes of Health providing funding for research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Article content The Senator from Kentucky, who has sparred with Fauci during several pandemic-related hearings, alleged that the research may have played a role in developing the novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Lab. “If caught lying to Congress… the U.S. criminal code creates a felony and a five year penalty,” Paul said to Fauci during the hearing. Fauci, who has been mostly calm and diplomatic in past responses, this time shot back: “Senator Paul, I have never lied before the Congress… (and) you do not know what you’re talking about.” The exchange featured raised voices and pointed fingers. The origin of the novel coronavirus has become a heated partisan issue in the United States, with Republicans urging further inquiries into whether it was developed in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.