Delta variant behind more than 80% of U.S. cases, but vaccines still highly effective

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
14

© Reuters. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021. Stefa

(Reuters) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 is the cause of more than 80% of the new cases in the United States, but the authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the country are still more than 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, said top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci during a Tuesday U.S. Senate hearing.

The highly contagious Delta variant was first found in India earlier this year. It has since become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States and has been detected in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States have averaged 239 per day over the past week, nearly 48% higher than the previous week, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during the hearing.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR