Copper eases as virus worries support dollar

The dollar stayed near three-month highs as the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus was rampant in the United States, Europe and Asia, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,285.50 a tonne by 0235 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4% to 68,180 yuan ($10,527.13) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

London copper prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar stayed firm on safe-haven demand fueled by worries over a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel dropped 1.7% to $18,360 a tonne, aluminum shed 0.8% to $2,445 a tonne and tin was down 0.9% to $33,205 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel declined 1.2% to 137,120 yuan a tonne and zinc fell 0.7% to 22,330 yuan a tonne, while lead jumped 1% to 15,770 yuan a tonne.

* The global zinc market was under-supplied by 17,900 tonnes in May following a deficit of 13,800 tonnes in April, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

* Yangshan copper premium rose to $40 a tonne, its highest since May 7, indicating strengthening demand for imported metal into China.

* The premium of LME cash lead over the three-month contract hit a near three-week high of $13.25 a tonne as LME inventories fell to a one-year low of 66,975 tonnes.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and U.S. Treasury yields rose, clawing back some of the week’s losses as investors reassessed economic worries, but the dollar was firm on concerns over the impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus variant.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

2350 Japan Trade Data YY June

— Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya

delivers speech, holds news conference ($1 = 6.4766 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)