Consumer Reports says Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ software lacks safeguards By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Consumer Reports said Tuesday that Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc’s “Full Self-Driving” software lacks safeguards and raised concerns the system’s use on public roads puts the public at risk citing reports from drivers.

The influential consumer publication cited videos posted on social media of drivers using it and raised concerns about issues including “vehicles missing turns, scraping against bushes, and heading toward parked cars.” Consumer Reports said it plans to independently test the software update known as FSD Beta 9, as soon as its Model Y receives the update.

Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR