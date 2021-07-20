CoinFund debuts $83M crypto startup fund By Cointelegraph

CoinFund debuts $83M crypto startup fund
CoinFund, a blockchain investment firm behind several recent venture raises, has closed an $83 million funding round as part of its ongoing initiative to bootstrap promising crypto-focused startups.
The oversubscribed fundraise was led by Venrock, a California-based venture capital firm founded in 1969. CoinFund said several other “forward-thinking institutional allocators” contributed to the raise, but did not name them.
