CME lean hogs firm on strong pork demand

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained on Tuesday on short covering and continued firmness in the wholesale pork market, traders said.

“August seems like its anchored by what’s going on in the cutout,” said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. “They’ve been surprised by the strength in the pork cutout.”

CME August lean hog futures gained 0.525 cent to 105 cents per pound, while October firmed 1.650 cents to 91.025 cents.

Slaughter is expected to increase as supplies of market-ready hogs increase moving into the fall, Kalo said. Daily hog slaughter increased to 474,000 head on Tuesday, up 2.16% versus the week prior, the USDA said.