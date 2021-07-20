China’s June soybean imports from Brazil fall as demand wanes

Article content

BEIJING — China’s soybean imports from Brazil edged down in June from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand.

China, the world’s top buyer of soybeans, brought in 10.48 million tonnes of the oilseed from top supplier Brazil, slightly down from 10.51 million tonnes the previous year, a record high, according to customs data.

The fall came as Brazilian soybean exports to China slowed as demand in the world’s top market weakened on plunging crush margins.