China’s fiscal revenue growth likely to slow sharply in H2 – ministry official

BEIJING — China’s fiscal revenue growth is likely to slow significantly in the second half, compared with a 21.8% year-on-year jump in the first six months, a finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

China’s economic recovery and rising domestic producer prices boosted fiscal revenue growth in the first half, Liu Jinyun told a news briefing.

First-half tax revenue rose 22.5% from a year earlier, while non-tax revenue grew 17.4%, Liu said.

Fiscal expenditures rose 4.5% in the first half from a year earlier, Liu said.