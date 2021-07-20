Carney Opts Against Running for Trudeau in Next Election: CP

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mark Carney, the former central banker who is now head of impact investing at Brookfield Asset Management Inc., isn’t entering Canadian politics just yet.

The former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England won’t be a candidate for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in an election the prime minister is expected to call in coming weeks, according to a Canadian Press report Tuesday.

The Harvard-educated, Goldman Sachs-trained Carney has long been touted as a potential successor to Trudeau as Liberal leader. Political canniness and his seminal efforts to bring issues like income inequality and climate change into central banking have helped the 56-year-old reach beyond the typical policy-making audience, and fueled speculation his ambitions may extend to politics.

But Carney told CP he’s made a commitment to keep up his financial sector climate efforts in the lead-up to a key United Nations conference this fall.

A spokesperson for Carney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

