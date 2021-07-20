Cardi B Displays Baby Bump While Dancing To Wild Side

“Your turn, @Normani 👀👀👀👀👀.”
To promote the song, Cardi shared a video of her dancing to the track on Instagram, and in the clip, she wore a green mesh dress to show off her baby bump.
While rapping her verse in “Wild Side,” Cardi held her stomach and played with her hair.
“Your turn @normani 👀👀👀👀👀,” she captioned the video.
The “Up” rapper appeared onstage with her hubby in a sexy bodysuit that showed off her baby bump.
Just like her first pregnancy, Cardi is truly glowing!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!