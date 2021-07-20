Canadian National Railway Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com



Canadian National Railway Earnings inline, Revenue Misses In Q2



Investing.com – Canadian National Railway reported on Tuesday second quarter that matched analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Canadian National Railway announced earnings per share of C$1.49 on revenue of C$3.60B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of C$1.49 on revenue of C$3.66B.

Canadian National Railway shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.41% from its 52 week high of C$119.61 set on April 19. They are outperforming the which is up 14.28% from the start of the year.

Canadian National Railway follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

Canadian National Railway’s report follows an earnings missed by FedEx on June 24, who reported EPS of C$5.01 on revenue of C$22.6B, compared to forecasts EPS of C$5.02 on revenue of C$21.52B.

Delta Air Lines had beat expectations on July 14 with second quarter EPS of C$-1.07 on revenue of C$7.13B, compared to forecast for EPS of C$-1.38 on revenue of C$6.22B.

