Canadian dollar dips as rising COVID-19 infections weigh on oil

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as worries that the

spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could impede global

economic recovery helped to underpin the safe-haven greenback

and pressured oil prices.

Canada is a major producer of oil, which slumped to its

lowest level in nearly two months on concern that rising

COVID-19 infections could cause demand to weaken again just when

OPEC+ has decided to increase supply.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.8% at $65.21 a barrel,

while the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major

currencies.

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.2% to 1.2772 to the

greenback, or 78.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2733 to 1.2786. On Monday, it touched a five-month low at

1.2807.

In domestic data, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House

Price Index rose 2.7% in June from May, with the pace of annual

gains accelerating to a record level of 16%.

The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday,

which can guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy

outlook.

Last week, the central bank took a mostly optimistic stance

on the country’s economy, saying the threat of the COVID-19

pandemic had largely passed while warning inflation would remain

hot in the near-term.

Canadian government bond yields fell across much of a

flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

was down 2.9 basis points at 1.118%, after touching

on Monday its lowest intraday level in five months at 1.097%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)

