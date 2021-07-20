Canadian dollar dips as rising COVID-19 infections weigh on oil

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as worries that the

spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could impede global

economic recovery helped to underpin the safe-haven greenback

and pressured oil prices.

Canada is a major producer of oil, which slumped to its

lowest level in nearly two months on concern that rising

COVID-19 infections could cause demand to weaken again just when

OPEC+ has decided to increase supply.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.8% at $65.21 a barrel,