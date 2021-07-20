Brookfield’s battery maker Clarios eyes nearly US$11 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

Clarios is also backed by one of Canada’s biggest state pension investors, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Clarios International is aiming for a valuation of up to $10.7 billion in its U.S. offering, it said on Tuesday, as the Brookfield Asset Management-backed battery maker looks to tap into a red-hot IPO market.

Several high-profile startups including online brokerage Robinhood and electric-vehicle firm Rivian are looking to list in a market where government stimulus and low interest rates have created fertile conditions for stock valuations.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Clarios will sell nearly 88.1 million shares between $17 and $21 each, which would rake in $1.85 billion at the top end of that range.

On a fully diluted basis, which includes mandatory convertible preferred stock, Clarios would be valued at $11.2 billion at the maximum price target.

The company, which said it has an enterprise valuation of $18 billion, had confidentially filed for a listing in May.

Clarios products are used in more than 140 countries, with a third of cars on the road globally using its batteries, according to its website.