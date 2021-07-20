BOJ’s price outlook views muddled by commodity rise, weak spending

Article content TOKYO — Bank of Japan policymakers saw the price outlook muddled by rising global commodity costs and soft consumption, minutes of their June meeting showed, underscoring the central bank’s policy conundrum brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan has not been immune to global commodity inflation with companies seeing input costs rising, though consumer prices have barely risen in contrast to those of other advanced nations that are reopening their economies. “Many members said domestic wholesale inflation is rising reflecting global commodity price hikes, which could push up consumer prices down the road,” the minutes of the BOJ’s June rate review showed on Wednesday.

One member said Japan's consumer inflation could accelerate in the latter half of this year as demand recovers from the pandemic's initial hit, according to the minutes. But others warned that slow wage growth and Japan's sticky deflationary mindset could moderate such inflationary pressures, the minutes showed. "Once we begin to see pent-up demand emerge, services prices could overshoot. But there's also a risk prices could undershoot given high uncertainty over the wage outlook," one member was quoted as saying. Some in the nine-member board also cautioned that rising prices of various goods, while driven largely by robust global demand, could push up costs for companies and drag on Japan's economy, the minutes showed.