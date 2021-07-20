BOJ’s price outlook views muddled by commodity rise, weak spending – June minutes

Article content

TOKYO — Many Bank of Japan policymakers said rising global commodity costs will gradually push up the country’s inflation, though some warned that weak consumption will keep any upward pressure modest, minutes of their June meeting showed on Wednesday.

Some in the nine-member board also cautioned that rising prices of various goods, while driven largely by robust global demand, could push up costs for companies and drag on Japan’s economy, the minutes showed.

“Many members said domestic wholesale inflation is rising reflecting global commodity price hikes, which could push up consumer prices down the road,” the minutes showed.