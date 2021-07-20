BOE Debate, Women Workers Hit, China’s Urbanization Fix: Eco Day

Article content

A surge in new coronavirus infections is raising concerns about the outlook for the economy at the Bank of England, intensifying a debate about how soon the U.K. central bank should move to contain inflationSales of pre-boarding croissants and flat whites at London’s airports have been soaring as U.K. vacationers seek to spend part of their summer abroad, although newly imposed restrictions for travelers from France may slow the trendThe disproportionate hit that Covid-19 dealt to female workers is set to endure, with men’s employment recovering more quickly than women’s, according to the International Labour OrganizationInvestment strategists are starting to consider a new bearish scenario: the economy has already hit its speed limitThe U.S.’s Covid-19-induced recession ended in April 2020 after two months, making it the nation’s shortest downturn on recordA bout of inflation across the globe was always in the cards as base effects from 2020’s rock-bottom energy prices boosted the annual comparison. The surprise has been the extent, writes Tom OrlikBanks in China kept the benchmark loan rate unchanged, indicating that the central bank is continuing to keep policy stable despite a recent surprise move to add liquidity to the financial systemChina’s urbanization rate is set to beat previous international predictions over the next decade, providing an antidote to the country’s shrinking workforce and declining birthrateJapan’s key consumer prices rose for a second month thanks to higher energy costs, though the pace of gains still remains far from the levels fueling inflation fears elsewhere in the worldA year ago, the Covid-19 pandemic crushed prices in many parts of the U.S. economy. Today no one disputes that inflation has arrived. The question is where it’s heading: Authers’ Indicators

