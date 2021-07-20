Black Widow Behind-The-Scenes Cast Facts

He told Decider, “As I was shooting [Black Widow], I was telling the Duffer brothers, like, ‘Man, I’m sorry, but I am, like, in a Russian prison with a long beard and long hair, and [Black Widow is] gonna come out probably around the same time [as Stranger Things]. They’re two big genre things, man. I cannot look the same in both.’ And so the Duffers and I came up with this idea: In some gulags, they shave your head. It’s this humiliating thing they would do to men. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, let’s do this whole shaved head thing,’ and I slimmed down a tremendous amount. Then I kept taking pictures of the [Black Widow] set with my iPhone, which you’re not supposed to do on Marvel movies. They always confiscate your phone, but I would go around, take a picture, and be like, ‘Guys, look: There’s orange here, so don’t do orange.’ And they’d be like, ‘Okay.’ So there’s lots of production design elements and things to make them as different as possible. It was a horrible coincidence that the internet has made me pay for a year now, and hopefully it will all be over once they both come out.”