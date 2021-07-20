Bitcoin bull outlines 7 steps to more fiscal stimulus and higher BTC prices By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A recent sell-off in the (BTC) market pushed its prices below the key psychological support of $30,000.

While the cryptocurrency’s move downhill prompted many analysts, including Luno exchange’s Vijay Nayyar and Kinetic Capital’s Jehan Chu, to predict a further depressive move below $25,000, Anthony Pompliano offered a contrasting bullish outlook.

The seven potential stages ahead as the new Delta variant clouds recovery hopes. Source: Anthony Pompliano Newsletter
Bitcoin slipped in tandem with the U.S. equity market on July 20. Source: TradingView