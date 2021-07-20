Barclays Names New Investment Banking Co-Heads, Management Team

Article content (Bloomberg) — Barclays Plc announced a raft of promotions, led by the appointments of Jean-Francois “JF” Astier and John Miller as co-heads of investment banking and members of a new management team charged with driving growth for the business. The pair will supervise the firm’s coverage, product and portfolio management, and will continue to report to Paul Compton, global head of investment banking and co-president of Barclays Bank Plc, the firm told staff on Tuesday. Astier was previously global head of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, while Miller was global head of coverage investment banking.

Article content “As long-standing leaders in our franchise, JF and John have been key drivers behind the consistent growth in our investment-banking business over the past several years,” Compton said in an emailed statement. “Their appointment, the concurrent promotions and the formation of our new management team is recognition of the significant talent in our team, and will help to enhance the execution of our strategy and our delivery for clients.” Among other elevations, Barclays named Kristin Roth DeClark and Taylor Wright global co-heads of capital markets. They were formerly co-heads of equity capital markets, or ECM, in the Americas. The pair will now oversee ECM, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, risk solutions and securitized products origination.