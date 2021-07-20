Bank of Korea selects Kakao’s blockchain arm for digital won tests By Cointelegraph

Bank of Korea selects Kakao’s blockchain arm for digital won tests
The central bank of South Korea has chosen a blockchain subsidiary of local internet giant Kakao as a technology provider for its digital currency pilots.
Kakao’s Ground X had won the Bank of Korea’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) tender, becoming the principal technology supplier for blockchain-based digital won simulations, local news agency Korea JoongAng Daily reported Tuesday.
