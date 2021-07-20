Bank of Korea selects Kakao’s blockchain arm for digital won tests By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Bank of Korea selects Kakao’s blockchain arm for digital won tests

The central bank of South Korea has chosen a blockchain subsidiary of local internet giant Kakao as a technology provider for its digital currency pilots.

Kakao’s Ground X had won the Bank of Korea’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) tender, becoming the principal technology supplier for blockchain-based digital won simulations, local news agency Korea JoongAng Daily reported Tuesday.