Axe reveals limited run of Dogecoin-themed body spray By Cointelegraph

Axe reveals limited run of Dogecoin-themed body spray
Popular male grooming product manufacturer, Axe. is set to launch a limited run of Dogecoin (DOGE)-themed body spray dubbed “Dogecan.”
Axe’s Dogecans will be given out for free, with consumers encouraged to register on the firm’s website for a chance to receive a can. However, the marketing campaign appears to be unavailable to DOGE fanatics outside of the U.S.
