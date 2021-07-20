Axe reveals limited run of Dogecoin-themed body spray By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Axe reveals limited run of Dogecoin-themed body spray

Popular male grooming product manufacturer, Axe. is set to launch a limited run of Dogecoin (DOGE)-themed body spray dubbed “Dogecan.”

Axe’s Dogecans will be given out for free, with consumers encouraged to register on the firm’s website for a chance to receive a can. However, the marketing campaign appears to be unavailable to DOGE fanatics outside of the U.S.