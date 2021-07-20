Avoid These 3 Stocks as the Market Gets More Volatile By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

After many weeks of placid trading, the market finally encountered significant volatility. This is a good time to prune the portfolio of the riskiest stocks. Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA), US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:), and UiPath (PATH) are three stocks that investors should avoid.Stock market volatility is back after many months of placid trading. Only time will tell whether this is a dip or a correction.

Regardless of the outcome, investors should use this as an opportunity to go through their portfolios and look for stocks with deteriorating fundamentals and technicals.

The POWR Ratings are one tool that can help you achieve this objective. Let’s take a closer look at three of the latest POWR Ratings downgrades: Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA), US Gold Corp (USAU), and UiPath (PATH).

