Austrian activist Schrems’ Facebook complaint referred to EU court

Article content BERLIN — Austria’s Supreme Court has questioned the legal basis on which Facebook collects user data and referred key issues for a ruling by Europe’s top court, after awarding symbolic damages to activist Max Schrems in his privacy case against the company. In a 34-page ruling, the Austrian court accepted the request from Schrems, who has waged a years-long campaign against what he views as Facebook’s intrusive privacy practices, to refer key questions to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Article content The civil case revolves around Schrems’ assertion that Facebook deprives users of the rights and protections they enjoy under the EU’s privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), by treating consent as a contract that empowers it to use their data to deliver targeted ads. “Facebook tries to strip users of many GDPR rights by simply ‘reinterpreting’ consent to be a civil law contract,” Schrems said in a statement on Tuesday. “This was nothing but a cheap attempt to bypass the GDPR.” A Facebook spokesman said the social network was working on a response. One question referred by the Austrian court asks whether Facebook’s declaration that it intends to process user data undermines the significantly higher protection that consent offers under the GDPR.