Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.46% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
23

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the fell 0.46%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oil Search Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.27% or 0.230 points to trade at 3.900 at the close. Meanwhile, Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) added 5.41% or 0.38 points to end at 7.41 and JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.73% or 1.78 points to 49.51 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Perenti Global Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.74% or 0.060 points to trade at 0.830 at the close. Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.19% or 0.065 points to end at 0.985 and Unibail Rodamco Westfield (ASX:) was down 6.10% or 0.35 points to 5.39.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 968 to 391 and 392 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.76% to 13.149.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.33% or 6.05 to $1815.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.31% or 0.87 to hit $67.22 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 1.25% or 0.86 to trade at $69.48 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.33% to 0.7318, while AUD/JPY fell 0.09% to 80.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 93.023.

