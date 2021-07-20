Australia retail sales June slump cloud Q3 growth outlook

Article content SYDNEY — Australian retail sales slumped in June as coronavirus lockdowns and mobility restrictions in much of the country hit demand, clouding the outlook for the third quarter as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Retail turnover in June fell 1.8% from a month earlier, the biggest drop this year, preliminary figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday. That compared with a larger-than-expected 0.4% gain in May and a median forecast for a 0.5% drop.

Article content “We expect retail sales to fall again in July as the Sydney lockdown intensifies, another Melbourne lockdown starts and South Australia also falls into lockdown,” ANZ economists wrote in a note. “As the risks of a long Sydney lockdown increase, so do the risks of a muted recovery, particularly since fiscal support is not as strong as it was during the long Melbourne lockdown in 2020.” Fears that current lockdowns across three of Australia’s six states would extend sent the local dollar in a tailspin as it slipped for a fifth straight session to the lowest since November 2020. The virus situation worsened on Wednesday with both Victoria state and Sydney reporting sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases even as more than half the country’s population remained under stay-at-home orders.