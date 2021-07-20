Aussie Bitcoin miner to reportedly raise $200M ahead of Nasdaq listing By Cointelegraph

Aussie Bitcoin miner to reportedly raise $200M ahead of Nasdaq listing
Iris Energy, a Sydney-based (BTC) mining firm that invests in data centers powered by renewable energy sources, reportedly plans to raise new funds ahead of the expected Nasdaq listing.
Bloomberg reported that the new fundraising round is looking to raise roughly $200 million to prepare for the United States exchange listing. Iris Energy has already met with prospective investors and plans to go for the Nasdaq listing before the end of the year.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.