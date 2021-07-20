Aussie Bitcoin miner to reportedly raise $200M ahead of Nasdaq listing By Cointelegraph

Iris Energy, a Sydney-based (BTC) mining firm that invests in data centers powered by renewable energy sources, reportedly plans to raise new funds ahead of the expected Nasdaq listing.

Bloomberg reported that the new fundraising round is looking to raise roughly $200 million to prepare for the United States exchange listing. Iris Energy has already met with prospective investors and plans to go for the Nasdaq listing before the end of the year.