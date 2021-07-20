Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

Investors bought safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasury yields tumbling to

and Taiwan’s stocks dropped between 0.4% and 1.6%.

Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul, Thailand

In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia,

of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in

Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread

Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on

five-month lows, as a Delta variant-fueled rise in COVID-19 cases in countries

with high vaccination rates like the United States and England stoked worries

over economic growth.

“The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market’s acute

growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity

market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer

market.”

Denting sentiment further, China — the region’s growth engine — reported its

highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January after a second cluster of

infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant emerged.

Shanghai shares eased 0.3%, but the yuan nudged up 0.1%