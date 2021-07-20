Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
16

Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on

Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread

of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in

global economic growth.

In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia,

Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul, Thailand

and Taiwan’s stocks dropped between 0.4% and 1.6%.

Investors bought safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasury yields tumbling to

five-month lows, as a Delta variant-fueled rise in COVID-19 cases in countries

with high vaccination rates like the United States and England stoked worries

over economic growth.

“The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market’s acute

growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity

market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

“There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer

market.”

Denting sentiment further, China — the region’s growth engine — reported its

highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January after a second cluster of

infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant emerged.

Shanghai shares eased 0.3%, but the yuan nudged up 0.1%

after the People’s Bank of China stood pat on benchmark lending rate despite

growing expectations for a cut.

The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar weakened

0.2% each, while the Thai baht was little changed.

All of the three countries are seeing a spike in cases amid curbs that have

curtailed economic activity. Thailand is among the worst affected, as

authorities there warned daily infections could reach the 30,000-mark amid a

slow vaccination rate.

Indian shares slid 1% to a one-month low after some blue-chip

companies posted mixed results.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Developing Asia’s economic growth in 2021 will be slightly lower than

previously projected – Asian Development Bank

** Top losers on Thailand’s SETI include Jasmine Telecom Systems PCL

down 12.% and Central Plaza Hotel PCL down 8%

** Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were not

trading due to a holiday in their respective countries

Asia stock indexes & currencies at 0636 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.05 -5.72 -0.96 -0.20

China +0.05 +0.64 -0.16 1.74

India +0.03 -2.38 -0.91 11.64

Philippines +0.22 -5.53 0.00 -7.74

S.Korea -0.23 -5.58 -0.35 12.50

Singapore -0.23 -3.32 0.00 9.40

Taiwan -0.10 +1.44 -1.46 18.98

Thailand +0.06 -8.74 -1.60 5.65

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

