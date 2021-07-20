Ashton Kutcher Sold His Space Ticket For A Good Reason

It’s for the best, Ashton.
Space is kiiiind of a big deal these days.
And then there’s Virgin founder Richard Branson, who recently took a suborbital trip on Virgin Galactic’s space plane, which made him the first billionaire to leave Earth on his own spacecraft.
Anyway, Ashton Kutcher told a story recently about how he’d actually bought a space travel ticket for one of Virgin Galactic’s flights all the way back in 2012.
But! That was before he married Mila Kunis.
Speaking to Cheddar News, Ashton talked about how Mila ultimately urged him to sell his ticket, saying, “When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged [me] that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children.”
“I was supposed to be on the next flight,” he revealed. “I will not be on the next flight, but at some point, I’m going to space.”
If you must, Ashton. If you must!
