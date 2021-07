Article content

All iPhones released next year will be 5G-capable, including Apple’s first revamp of its budget handset in two years, Nikkei reported https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Technology/Apple-to-go-all-in-on-5G-for-its-2022-iPhone-lineup on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company will not introduce any new 4G models from 2022, the report said. (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)