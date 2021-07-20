4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip By StockNews



Because the stock market is expected to remain volatile on concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, dividend-paying stocks could be ideal bets now to ensure a steady stream of income. This may be even more the case if one targets such stocks from the booming technology industry. Thus, we believe dividend-paying mega technology players Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:)—which are currently trading at valuations that are lower than their recent highs—are good picks now. Let’s discuss.Because the stock market is expected to remain in a correction mode, or at least volatile, in the near term due to investors’ concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and high inflation, investing in dividend-paying stocks could help investors ensure a steady income stream. However, not every dividend-paying stock is necessarily a good bet now.

Because the prospects of the technology industry look promising thanks to the continuing global, digital transformation across industries and rising demand for advanced technologies, the chances that mega players in the industry will stay afloat amid the market volatility are very high. So, it could be wise to invest now on the price dips in dividend-paying mega tech stocks Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Their consistent product innovations, combined with expanded market reach, better financials, and attractive dividend yields should enable them to dodge market volatility and deliver significant returns in the coming months.

