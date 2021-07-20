3 Upgraded Stocks to Consider Buying as the Market Bounces Back By StockNews



The stock market has encountered its first major bout of selling since February. It’s certainly creating an opportunity to add some quality stocks to your portfolio. The POWR Ratings’ latest update reveals the following stocks have been upgraded to a Strong Buy: First United Corporation (FUNC), Northeast Bank (NBN), and Republic Services (NYSE:).We are seeing a meaningful increase in stock market volatility for the first time in months. Friday and Monday, the S&P 500 plunged more than 3% but recouped a significant chunk of these losses in today’s session.



Although volatility is never enjoyable, they often result in attractive entry points in high-quality stock. The POWR Ratings can help you identify stocks with strong technical and fundamental characteristics.



The POWR Ratings’ latest update reveals the following stocks have been upgraded to a Strong Buy: First United Corporation (FUNC), Northeast Bank (NBN), and Republic Services (RSG).

