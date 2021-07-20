2 Casino Stocks with More Than 50% Potential Upside, According to Wall Street By StockNews



2 Casino Stocks with More Than 50% Potential Upside, According to Wall Street



Easing social distancing restrictions, facilitated by solid progress on the vaccination front, and pent-up demand for travel, have driven a significant boost in revenue for the gambling and gaming industry. As casinos resume their operations and digital gambling continues to attract consumers’ attention, Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the upside potential of casino stocks. Specifically, analysts expect Boyd Gaming (NYSE:) and International Game Technology (NYSE:) to rally by more than 50% over the next 12 months on their strong fundamentals and solid industry growth prospects. Read on.Like most industries, the casino and gambling industry was struck hard last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that pandemic restrictions are greatly eased, the economic recovery is picking up steam, and people are heading out for vacations, casinos are witnessing a substantial increase in foot traffic. The pent-up demand for gaming and gambling services could significantly boost the revenues of casino operators in the coming months. Consequently, the global gambling market is expected to reach $647.7 billion by 2025, growing at a 7% CAGR.

With most gaming properties now operating at full capacity, customer turnover is expected to surge significantly. Furthermore, the continued evolution of online casinos should boost the growth of casino operators.

Given this backdrop, Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the casino industry’s growth prospects. Analysts expect popular casino stocks Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to rally by more than 50% in the coming months.

