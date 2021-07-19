Zoom to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in $15 bln deal

Article content Zoom Video Communications Inc struck a $14.7 billion all-stock deal to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 Inc in its largest-ever acquisition, as it looks to expand beyond its core video-conferencing services. Zoom has become a household name and investor favorite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes, office meets and socialize. But with rapid vaccination and life creeping back to normality, analysts and investors are looking to see how Zoom will sustain its hot streak of growth, especially with rivals Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google snapping at its heels.

Article content Five9, whose call center software is used by more than 2,000 clients across the globe to interact with their clients, counts firms such as Under Armour, Lululemon Athletica Inc and Olympus Corp as customers. The deal makes strategic sense, as it helps accelerate Zoom’s product roadmap outside of its core offering, Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow wrote in a note. The San Jose, California-based company is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players amp up their video products. “The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24-billion contact center market,” Zoom said in a statement on Sunday.