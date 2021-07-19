Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly weakened
to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven
demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta
variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the
global economic recovery.
Many market participants also refrained from making huge
bets on the yuan ahead of China’s monthly benchmark loan prime
rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate
outlook, traders said.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last
week when it delivered a cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio
(RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity
tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged.
Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous
fix of 6.4705.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760
per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since
July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back
to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July
LPR fixing.
“Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the
market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged
rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear
slim,” Citi analysts said in a note.
Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after
the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected,
with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing
to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge
liquidity conditions.
“In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market
had expected last week,” said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at
China Merchants Bank.
“Easing expectations still require China’s economic data to
confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh
on the exchange rate.”
By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0404 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01%
Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01%
Divergence from 0.14%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.76%
Spot change since 2005 27.74%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06%
*
Offshore 6.6495 -2.70%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
