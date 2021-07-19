Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan briefly weakened

to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven

demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta

variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the

global economic recovery.

Many market participants also refrained from making huge

bets on the yuan ahead of China’s monthly benchmark loan prime

rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate

outlook, traders said.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last

week when it delivered a cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio

(RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity

tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate

at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous

fix of 6.4705.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760

per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since

July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back

to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July

LPR fixing.

“Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the

market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged

rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear

slim,” Citi analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after

the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected,

with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing

to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge

liquidity conditions.

“In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market

had expected last week,” said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at

China Merchants Bank.

“Easing expectations still require China’s economic data to

confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh

on the exchange rate.”

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01%

Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01%

Divergence from 0.14%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.76%

Spot change since 2005 27.74%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6495 -2.70%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

