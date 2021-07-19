Yen, dollar ascendant as Delta variant spurs flight to safety

Article content
TOKYO — Safe-harbor currencies like the
Japanese yen and U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs against
the riskier Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as
fears grow that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the
global economic recovery.
The yen surged to 80.05 per Aussie dollar on
Monday for the first time since early February, before trading
at 80.40 early Tuesday. It also rallied to an almost three-month
top of 149.35 to the pound overnight, and last
changed hands at 149.73.
The dollar strengthened to an almost eight-month high of
$0.73225 per Aussie to start the trading week, and hit
the highest since early February at $1.3655 to sterling
. It last stood at $0.73390 per Aussie and $1.36685
versus the pound.
The yen outpaced the dollar, rising to 109.07 per greenback
on Monday for the first time since late May, helped by
a precipitous slide in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
to as low as 1.1740% for the first time since
mid-February. On Tuesday, one buck bought 109.555 yen.
The euro underperformed the dollar, dipping
overnight to the lowest since early April at $1.1764 before last
trading at $1.17965.
The fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the
dominant strain worldwide, and has been accompanied by a surge
in infections around the United States, particularly in areas
where vaccinations have lagged.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s ‘freedom day’ – ending over a
year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England – was marred
by surging infections and the prime minister’s own forced
self-isolation after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive
for the virus.
In Australia, nearly half of the 25 million population is
living under lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the Delta
variant.
“What is likely concerning markets now is … a surge in
infections occurring in developed markets with high levels of
vaccination,” National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland
wrote in a client note.
“That suggests virus restrictions may need to be in place
for longer,” delaying the global recovery, he said.
