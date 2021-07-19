Yen, dollar ascendant as Delta variant spurs flight to safety

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18

Author of the article:

TOKYO — Safe-harbor currencies like the

Japanese yen and U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs against

the riskier Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as

fears grow that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the

global economic recovery.

The yen surged to 80.05 per Aussie dollar on

Monday for the first time since early February, before trading

at 80.40 early Tuesday. It also rallied to an almost three-month

top of 149.35 to the pound overnight, and last

changed hands at 149.73.

The dollar strengthened to an almost eight-month high of

$0.73225 per Aussie to start the trading week, and hit

the highest since early February at $1.3655 to sterling

. It last stood at $0.73390 per Aussie and $1.36685

versus the pound.

The yen outpaced the dollar, rising to 109.07 per greenback

on Monday for the first time since late May, helped by

a precipitous slide in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields

to as low as 1.1740% for the first time since

mid-February. On Tuesday, one buck bought 109.555 yen.

The euro underperformed the dollar, dipping

overnight to the lowest since early April at $1.1764 before last

trading at $1.17965.

The fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the

dominant strain worldwide, and has been accompanied by a surge

in infections around the United States, particularly in areas

where vaccinations have lagged.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s ‘freedom day’ – ending over a

year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England – was marred

by surging infections and the prime minister’s own forced

self-isolation after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive

for the virus.

In Australia, nearly half of the 25 million population is

living under lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the Delta

variant.

“What is likely concerning markets now is … a surge in

infections occurring in developed markets with high levels of

vaccination,” National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland

wrote in a client note.

“That suggests virus restrictions may need to be in place

for longer,” delaying the global recovery, he said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0020 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1796 $1.1800 -0.03% -3.45% +1.1800 +1.1791

Dollar/Yen 109.4900 109.4600 +0.04% +6.01% +109.5650 +109.5000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9183 0.9181 +0.04% +3.81% +0.9188 +0.9185

Sterling/Dollar 1.3671 1.3673 -0.04% +0.04% +1.3679 +1.3668

Dollar/Canadian 1.2743 1.2746 -0.02% +0.08% +1.2753 +1.2744

Aussie/Dollar 0.7343 0.7348 -0.07% -4.54% +0.7346 +0.7336

NZ 0.6934 0.6944 -0.14% -3.44% +0.6945 +0.6927

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR