XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $0.52274 by 23:21 (03:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $24.31122B, or 2.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.52271 to $0.56920 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.66%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.90440B or 3.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5227 to $0.6261 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 84.11% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $29,625.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.11% on the day.

was trading at $1,721.97 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $557.09999B or 46.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $201.97238B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.