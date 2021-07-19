Wind Industry Calls on G20 to Speed Up Renewable Power Growth

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Some of the biggest names in renewable energy are calling on the leaders of the Group of 20 nations to take action to speed up the deployment of green power to prevent dangerous global warming.

Even as the cost of wind and solar power declines and installations increase, the pace of growth is too slow to wean the global economy off its dependence on fossil fuels by the middle of the century.

A letter signed by the chief executive officers of developers including Orsted A/S, SSE Plc and turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S, as well as the head of the Global Wind Energy Council, urged leaders of the G20 to take actions such as increase national renewables targets, improve the planning process and agree on effective carbon pricing.