Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Roblox vs. Take-Two Interactive Software: Which Video Game Stock is a Better Buy?



Impressive console launches and the release or addition of new video games into platforms should enable the video gaming industry to maintain its user base despite consumers’ rising outdoor entertainment options with the reopening of the economy. As such, based on their latest developments, we think popular video game stocks Roblox (RBLX) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:) should witness decent growth in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Roblox Corporation (RBLX) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) are two established players in the video gaming industry. San Mateo, Calif.-based RBLX develops and operates an online entertainment platform that offers applications and solutions, allowing developers and creators worldwide to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. TTWO in New York City develops, publishes, and distributes interactive entertainment software games and consoles worldwide. It provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Consumers’ limited outdoor entertainment options during the pandemic enabled the video gaming industry to expand its monthly active user base and generate substantial returns over the past year. The launch of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Corporation’s (MSFT) Xbox Series X/S and Sony (NYSE:) Corporation’s (SONY) PlayStation 5 last year, and Netflix (NASDAQ:), Inc.’s recent announcement of its expansion plans into video games, were major breakthroughs in the industry. These moves have incentivized other companies to develop captivating video games and improved consoles to maintain their customer bases as people return to seeking entertainment outdoors.

The global video games market is expected to grow at 9.3% CAGR to reach $293.20 billion by 2027. So, RBLX and TTWO should both benefit from this highly competitive and growing industry.

Continue reading on StockNews