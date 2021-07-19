Wheat climbs as drought persists, soybeans pressured

Article content CHICAGO — Chicago wheat futures gained on Monday, climbing to a 2-1/2- month high, supported by dry weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas that raises global supply worries. Soybeans eased after last week’s gains, pressured by broader losses in outside markets, though weather uncertainty underpins the oilseed. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat gained 5-1/4 cents to $6.97-3/4 per bushel after reaching $7.09-1/2 per bushel, its highest since May 18.

Article content Corn was up 1/4 cent at $5.52-1/4 per bushel, while soybeans lost 19 cents to $13.72-3/4 per bushel. Wheat shook off outside pressure, as forecasts continue to call for hot temperatures and dry conditions in the northern U.S. Plains, where farmers may harvest the smallest spring wheat crop in 33 years. Russia’s 2021 wheat crop expectations dropped following hot and dry weather in southern Russia, while Ukrainian wheat export prices rose last week on harvest uncertainty in the Black Sea region. Soybeans fell, as recent beneficial rains improved the crop, though long-term dryness remains a threat. “If there’s any prospect for improved weather, it’s going to have the most benefit for soybeans,” said Bill Lapp, ag economist at Advanced Economic Solutions.