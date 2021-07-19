Weekly Crypto Memes Recap By DailyCoin



DailyCoin Memeology: Weekly Crypto Memes Recap



There’s a grain of truth to every joke, and crypto memes are a distilled form of the grain.

Sometimes they represent the crypto space better than some of the biggest publications. Therefore, DailyCoin has decided to conduct an experiment: gather the best memes to show the sentiments of the crypto community over the last several weeks.

Besides creating our standard original and exclusive content, longreads, and journalistic investigations, we want to allow you to just sit comfortably, relax and enjoy.

pic.twitter.com/d4ZOSKZESP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2021

The Life of a Crypto Trader

Being a crypto supporter, and furthermore, a crypto evangelist, is a hard job. You meet resistance from your family, friends, significant others, and almost the entire world. However, winners never give up.

Me telling my homie to buy the dip after he just lost his life savings pic.twitter.com/fZLZAgREny — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) July 11, 2021

Sentiments Post-Chinese Regulations

Over the last few months, China has become one of the main price influencers. They have banned crypto and mining, all while promoting their own CBDC. The digital yuan is now being tested locally underground, and can be used in ATMs. Most people, however, remain skeptical about their “drastic” influence.

Dramatization of China banning #Bitcoin mining pic.twitter.com/VXV4LZ8Gak — Seeker (@BTCSeeker21) June 28, 2021

The Main Crypto Price Influencer

On the other hand, there is one person who can influence the crypto market with just one tweet. That is, of course, the famous Mr. Elon Musk. Some people love him, some people hate him. If you want our opinion, it can be found here, here, and here.

Favourite Doggo

Dogecoin, Musk’s favoured crypto, became a phenomenon in the cryptoverse. The coin, created as a joke, experienced great support from the community. Moreover, Musk himself became one of its “dogefathers.” Some have claimed it is a “sh*tcoin,” while some worship the dog. Having said that, DOGE is currently undergoing hard times.

Learn more about DOGE in our articles here and here.

Vitalik is so Vitalik

The entire crypto community is waiting with bated breath for the big update. ETH gas fees are the highest in the crypto community, but the coin still holds second place by market capitalization. Thus, people are waiting for the blockchain “messiah.” Let’s hope it won’t be anything like this meme.

A Shouting Match

There are three things the crypto community can watch forever: fire burning, water flowing, and old men yelling. Almost every day, we observe new additions to the bandwagon of “unbelievers.”

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin