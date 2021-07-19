VW to end U.S. production, sales of Passat as focuses on SUVs By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a rim cap in a showroom of a Volkswagen car dealer in Brussels, Belgium July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG (OTC:) said Monday it will end U.S. sales and production of the Passat sedan next year, the latest shift by automakers away from cars and toward larger sport utility vehicles.
Volkswagen (DE:) said it will end U.S. assembly of the Passat sedan in Tennessee with model year 2022. VW has sold various versions of the Passat since 1974 in the United States and the name first appeared in the U.S. market in 1990.
