Velodyne Lidar CEO to step down, shares drop

Sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Anand Gopalan would step down at the end of July, a little over a year after taking the role, sending its shares down nearly 6%.

San Jose, California-based Velodyne will be led by a team consisting of several members of the senior leadership while it searches for a successor, it said.

The company did not give a reason for Gopalan’s departure, and reiterated its fiscal 2021 revenue outlook of between $77 million and $94 million.